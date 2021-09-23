Woman on wedding coordinator accused of ‘scamming’ Minglanilla couple: He aIso duped me

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Another woman was allegedly a victim of a wedding coordinator accused of scamming a couple in Minglanilla town.

Junelyn Canoy from Sta. Cruz in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City said she was also a victim of the wedding coordinator who allegedly scammed a couple recently.

Canoy said the wedding coordinator, whose identity is being withheld allegedly took P8,000 from her money dance and also allegedly did not pay two whole lechons worth P12,000.

The woman from Jagobiao said she was forced to pay the lechon supplier again.

Canoy said when she saw the viral video of a bride in Minglanilla crying after allegedly being scammed, she was reminded of her wedding in December 2019 and her frustrations that day.

She said she immediately shared the video because she wanted to inform and warn others of the coordinator’s doings.

Canoy said after her wedding, they immediately filed a case of estafa, but the coordinator was able to post bail after being detained at the Mandaue City Police Office headquarters for a day.

Jhocel Canoy, sister-in-law of Junelyn, said they already heard bad news about the coordinator, but they did not mind that at all because they were then neighbors with the wedding coordinator and that he had run for SK officer at the barangay then.

Jhocel said aside from the money taken from them, they were also disappointed because there were many things that were agreed upon and offered by him before that were not met during the wedding day

These included the red carpet and the design among others.

Michael Masinas, Jagobiao barangay captain, claimed that the last time that the wedding coordinator lived in the barangay, they had received several complaints against him.

The wedding coordinator has since moved to Consolacion town.

And earlier today, September 23, he was rushed to the hospital after he tried to take his own life.

Police said that after he was treated he refused to be admitted to the hospital, and he signed a waiver so that he could leave the hospital despite his condition.

At home in his rented place in Consolacion town, he told reporters that he was willing to settle his differences with the Minglanilla couple.

He also said that he would not issue further statements and details about the incident.

And that he said he hoped that the media would respect his privacy.

