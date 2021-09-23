Irate netizens lash out at “scammer” wedding coordinator

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Irate individuals took to social media to lambast the wedding coordinator who allegedly scammed a newlywed couple in a now-viral video.

The video shows a bride from the town of Minglanilla crying outside of their supposed wedding reception venue on Wednesday afternoon, September 22, 2021.

Jesson Argabio, a wedding videographer who was supposed to cover the event, said that when they arrived at the venue, everyone, including the newly-weds were shocked when the management of the establishment in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City, informed them that there was no event booked for the day.

Cherry Pie Purisima, the bride, and her husband had to apologize to their guests and told them to just go home.

The couple, however, said that they are open to an amicable settlement with the wedding coordinator who reportedly apologized to them.

Earlier, the coordinator was rushed to the hospital after attempting to end his life.

However, most netizens were unforgiving as shown in the comments section of CDN Digital’s post of the said video.

Netizen Joy Rosas Sumarago commented, “Honestly, before madala ra man ang grand wedding Walay coordinator oi. Pastilan, I feel sorry for the bride. Mga kaslunon, pag DIY mo, Do It Yourself. Ask family and friends to help. Wedding coordinator nga idagan ang money.”

Malaquias Friday Boldero Bartiquin aired out,”Akoy bisita ani mo solsol ko nga ikiha oi. Sayo ka nimata kay mutambong og kasal unya dili ka kakaon. Luoy tung mga bisita nga wala mamahaw.”

Another netizen Philip Jugalbot wrote, “Good idea mam/sir , atleast nahetabo na ang nahetabo importante na blessingan n.ung ka menyoon secondary ranang reception sa kasal.importante naluwas na maski naay pagsuway.Sa mata sa ginoo mam/sir bongga nato n.ung kasal.God is just preparing for the most fabulous reception of graces and fruitful family.”

“Ayaw namo ug settlement,data-datahan lang mo ,unya-unyaon hangtud ma pul an mo,baga na kaayo ni ug nawong,ok ra settlement basta tibouk ang bayad,” said Simon Cutamora.

Facebook (FB) user Yay Yhay said, “Para nko, that day is your the most special day and to ur hubby, that gay did to u is unforgivable, teach him lesson pls so that it won’t happen with others in future.. really naluoy jud ko nu.. ang kahago nu ug sakit sa iyang gibuhat kaninyo dili mabayran ug kwarta…”

Also, FB user Uni Suico commented, “Dapat pasakaan ni kaso oi para dli na mambiktima.”

“Luoy ang sunod na biktima ka’y amicable settlement man lang. Sayang,” said Andrew John P. Young.

“If di patagamon luoy sa next victim.. hinuon ilhan naman iya name so grabe if naa gihapon musalig pa neya,” FB user Jn Wh said. /rcg

