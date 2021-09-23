145 Mandaue drug dependents finish rehab course

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A total of 145 drug dependents in Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City, have graduated from their community-based drug rehabilitation program on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

The Labang-MIOP moving up ceremony was held in San Roque Parish Gym, Barangay Subangdaku.

Coach Kim Kwan said the drug dependents have completed four months of intensive rehabilitation on their recovery program.

Kwan said the drug warriors have attended three sessions per week and in every session, a drug test was conducted.

Kwan said the drug warriors will undergo an after-care program that includes random drug tests and intervention from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Oasis of Love among others.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad said they have identified about 600 drug dependents in their barangay, of which over 200 have already graduated including the new 145 graduates.

Manatad said they are happy that many have already graduated as they wish to be a drug-cleared barangay.

Mayor Jonas Cortes for his part said the event is a milestone as it was one of the biggest graduations of drug dependents in the city.

Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention head John Jonah Rodriguez who attended the event said they support Mandaue’s program and that they plan to continue the dream of the late Atty. Clarence Paul Oaminal, former vice chairman and undersecretary of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) from 2008 to 2010, to create a Metro Cebu Anti-Drug Abuse Council that would comprise the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay.

Rodriguez said he is hopeful that it will be formed next year.

He said he will discuss this tomorrow during their CADAC meeting and will soon invite the Metro Cebu CADAC heads.

Also present during the graduation ceremony were Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, city councilors, Mandaue City Police Office personnel, among others. /rcg

RELATED STORY:

43 former drug dependents graduate from barangay-based drug rehab program

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy