Toledo Trojans eye upset win on Negros Kingsmen in PCAP online chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans are looking for an upset versus southern division’s No. 2 team, the Negros Kingsmen, as the two teams collide in tomorrow’s Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference.

The Trojans are currently the No. 3 team in the southern division with a 3-2 (win-loss) record while the Kingsmen are undefeated with a 4-0, card in the standings.

Before their much-anticipated online chess showdown, Toledo City has to focus their attention first on the Mindoro Tamaraws in their first match.

The Tamaraws are seeking their first victory after faltering in their first four matches. They are now seated at the 10th spot in the southern division standings.

Meanwhile, the Kingsmen’s first opponent tomorrow before the Trojans are the No. 5 team, the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates (3-2).

On the other hand, the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors (3-2), who are behind the Trojans in the standings, will play against the No. 6 Camarines Soaring Eagles (3-1) and the bottom-ranked Cebu City Machers (0-4).

The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors (1-3) will have their backs against the wall as they face the reigning overall champions and top ranked Iloilo Kisela Knights (5-0) in game one.

Their second game pits them with the No. 10 squad Iriga City Oragons (0-4). The Oragons face the Machers in their first game.

The Dagami Warriors, who were the highest ranked team, is currently ranked eighth in the standings.

