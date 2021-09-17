Toledo Trojans, Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors win opening matches in PCAP online chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Toledo City Trojans and the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors scored big wins to open their respective campaigns in the Professionals Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup last Wednesday.

The Trojans emerged victorious in an all-Cebu clash against the Cebu City Machers, 12.5-8.5, while the Naki Warriors trounced the Mindoro Tamaraws,13-8.

The Trojans edged the Machers in both the blitz competition with,4.5-2.5, while they also ruled the rapid competition,8-6.

Rommel Ganzon, Richard Natividad, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, and Glicerio Pardillo Jr led the Trojans in their big victory after they won both their blitz and rapid matches.

The Machers’ best performers, meanwhile, were Cristy Cabungcag and Duane Borgonia who won both their assignments in the blitz and rapid matches.

On the other hand, the Naki Warriors edged the Tamaraws by scoring,6-1, in the blitz while sealing the rapid competition with a draw,7-7.

The Naki Warriors’ Elwin Retanal, Edse Montoya, Bryle Arellano, Allan Pason, and Anthony Makinano won their matches in the blitz round. They could have swept the entire competition if not for one of their player who got defaulted.

In the rapid competition, both teams earned three wins and one draw to finish with the,7-7, tie.

Meanwhile, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors lost to the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates,9-12, in their opening game.

The Trojans will face the Dagami Warriors tomorrow, September 18 in the first match followed by a tough faceoff against the reigning champions, the Iloilo Kisela Knights in the second match.

Lapu-Lapu will play against the Negros Kingsmen in their first match and the Palawan Queen’s Gambit in the second match.

The Machers will only have one match and it is against the Camarines Soaring Eagles.

RELATED STORIES

Super GM So on PCAP tourney: Proud, grateful to have small part in event

Iloilo Kisela Knights end Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors’ Wesley So Cup run

Cebu City Machers confident of chances in PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup

4 Cebu chess teams resume campaigns in Wesley So Cup tomorrow

Toledo Trojans to return to action in PCAP chess tourney

PCAP online chess to open third conference this September

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy