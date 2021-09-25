Pink October organizers to hold virtual sports challenge

CEBU CITY, Phillippines — The upcoming Active Woman Strong Virtual Sports Challenge will be one of the big highlights of the annual “Pink October” celebration to raise awareness on breast cancer.

The virtual sports event is slated on October 30 to November 30, 2021, in partnership with the Cebu Fuente Rotary Club and the Icanserve Foundation Inc. Cebu.

The upcoming virtual sports event features virtual run and cycle disciplines at different distances. The run category features a 10-kilometer, 50k, and 100k, while the bike has 50k, 200k, and 500k distances.

A virtual presser was held on Saturday, September 25, to officially launch the sports event. Active Hub founder Theresa Conson headed it along with Icanserve Foundation’s breast cancer advocates and survivors in Ron Flores, Mary Anne Alcordo-Solomon.

They are joined by the Rotary Club of Cebu Fuente president Bernard Amago IV and breast cancer survivors and ambassadors.

“Icanserve is a group that raises awareness about breast cancer. Early detection saves lives. We are fortunate to be chosen as the beneficiary, to help out women to get free mammograms,” said Flores during the virtual presser.

“Our mission is to arm women with breast care health and breast cancer information to make them well-informed about their health. We provide access to special services to recover and heal effectively. We are excited for this partnership because we can help more women and to help many people remain active despite the pandemic. Cancer is not a death sentence, but a disease you can live with and not die from.”

Compared to its previous editions exclusive to women participants, next month’s virtual race will be open for everyone.

“The upcoming event is open to male and young participants to address the demands of their previous events for everyone,” said Conson.

“We offer prizes in both disciplines so we can draw more participants and raise bigger funds for Icanserve Foundation.”

The top three finishers in the 50k and 100k run and the 200k and 500k bike will receive exciting prizes from the organizers.

All finishers will receive a finisher’s medal and race jersey.

To learn more about the registration fee and other important information about the events, visit its official Facebook page, Active Woman.

RELATED STORIES

Zonta Club of Cebu II organizes virtual walkathon for women’s rights

VDM 200km cycling also a fund-raiser for cancer patient

Runners urged: Join ‘Cebu Pink Ultramarathon’, run for a cause

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy