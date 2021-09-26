Steffi Aberasturi gracefully answers questions during MUPh preliminary interview

CEBU, Philippines — Steffi Aberasturi, Cebu’s candidate in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant, showed her intellectual prowess during the pageant’s preliminary interview last September 24, 2021.

With confidence, the Cebuana beauty queen spontaneously answered all the questions that were thrown at her.

What’s the most important lesson that you’ve learned in the past week?

“The most important lesson I’ve learned for the past week is for me the importance of compassion. You have to be like passionate about the things you want in life. And being part of Miss Universe Philippines, I’ve realized that this is the thing Im really passionate about and I want to be that bridge to connect to the people.”

If beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, in whose eyes are you beautiful?

“Probably in God and my family. For sure that my family is very proud of me for being here. And for sure that they can say that I am beautiful in every way that I am.”

If we truly learn from our mistakes. Would you advise a young person to keep making them?

“For me, there would always be challenges in our life. For me, I advise them to keep trying and trying until they succeed in life. But I will never suggest you keep repeating that mistake but for them to learn from the past, learn from that mistake, and for them to move on and better.”

If you have the power to do any of the following – eliminate poverty and hunger, a government with no graft and corruption, solve all environmental problems – which would you choose?

“For me I would go with the poverty. My heart really goes [out] for these people and my heart feels for them. For me we should go hand-in-hand, poverty should go with education. For me education is the key or the gateway to the universe and for us to have a better future in life.”

If you were to add to [your] cart one item to buy from Lazada to send to all Filipinos to help inspire them during this time, what would it be and why?

“For me being a ‘Queendera’, I’ve been selling tons of clothes. And for me with clothes, I feel like a princess. I want that people like the ladies out there, women, to be empowered through wearing a beautiful dress for them to walk on stage and be confident in themselves.”

The MUPh 2021 preliminary swimsuit and nightgown competition airs tonight, September 26, and the grand coronation night will be on September 30 in Panglao, Bohol.

