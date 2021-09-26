‘If it goes to Malacañang, so be it’: Lacson vows to follow evidence in Pharmally probe

TACLOBAN CITY — The Senate investigation involving the controversial procurement of face masks from Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. may lead all the way to Malacañang if there is enough evidence to prove it.

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Saturday assured Filipinos that the Senate will go by proof, not speculation.

“We go by evidence. If it goes to Malacañang, so be it,” said Lacson who, together with Senate President Tito Sotto, went to Leyte to meet with Gov. Leopoldo Dominico Petilla for a consultative visit.

“But we will be guided by evidence, not speculations. So wherever it will lead us, then so be it. We cannot do anything about it. After all, these are taxpayers money,” the senator added.

The Senate blue ribbon committee is currently investigating Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. after it was revealed that at least P8.7 billion of the Department of Health’s fund transfer to the Department of Budget and Management’s Procurement Service were used for contracts with the firm.

Both Lacson and Sotto dismissed allegations that the Senate ongoing probe is politically motivated.

Lacson said the investigation is “important” as it involved taxpayers money.

“We are investigating something important for the Senate because we are looking after the money of the people. It’s part of our work,” he said.

2022 elections

Lacson and Sotto earlier announced their decision to run for president and vice president respectively in next year’s elections.

Lacson, meanwhile, said having a “united opposition” against the administration in next year’s polls is already “very slim.”

He said several personalities who want to be president like himself have already officially declared their intention to run for the country’s highest post.

Aside from Lacson, Senator Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno have also formally announced their plans to run for President.

“We have slim chances to unite. We tried and with sincerity, we talked about it but nothing came out,” Lacson said.

