‘Drug supplier’ nabbed after PDEA-7 shuts down drug den in Cebu City brgy

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The alleged supplier of illegal drugs in a drug den in Barangay Basak San Nicolas was arrested during a follow-up buy-bust operation of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) operatives on Sunday afternoon, September 26.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, identified the suspect as Glenn Samson who was also known as Samuel Tabada, 27, who is a resident of Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

Samson was arrested a few hours in his house after the arrest of seven individuals and the shutting down of a drug den in the barangay.

READ: Errand boy, 6 others arrested in drug den in Basak San Nicolas

A tip about Samson’s illegal drug activities sent to the Isumbong Mo kay Wilkins, PDEA’s social media platform intended for reporting illegal drug activities in their respective areas, resulted to the arrest of Samson.

Samson was caught with a gram of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation.

Alcantara said that Samson was one of the newly identified drug personalities who allegedly supplied drug dens in Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

This included the suspected drug den in the barangay that was shut down by the PDEA-7 agents on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Seven individuals were arrested and 12 grams of suspected shabu with a market value of P81,600 were confiscated during the PDEA-7 operation.

Alacantara said that Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City was among the 23 areas listed as barangays that were ‘seriously affected’ by drugs in the city.

This means that these barangays have drug den maintainers, protectors, pushers, and users who operate within their community.

Alcantara said that Samson was detained at the PDEA-7 holding facility located in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug pending the filing of charges.

/dbs

