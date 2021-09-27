Caindec tackles road safety issues at TCH with upland village chiefs

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The top official of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) met with village chiefs in the upland barangays of Cebu City in a bid to improve road safety in their respective areas.

In a statement, LTO-7 Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said that he met with eight upland village chiefs on Friday, September 24, 2021, after noting a number of road accidents that occurred in roads in those areas.

Caindec has since been campaigning for road safety in mountain barangays, particularly at the famous TransCentral Highway (TCH), which is noted for its beautiful scenery. Present during the meeting were barangay captains and representatives from Barangays Bonbon, Sinsin, Sirao, Sudlon I, Pamutan, Tabunan, Pung-ol Sibugay, and Toong.

“We talked about how to address the growing number of unregistered and/or unlicensed motorcycles and vehicles plying the mountain barangay roads,” said Caindec, who pointed out issues on the increasing number of youth who were driving along the TCH without proper documents.

“We also discussed critical issues affecting road safety in the highland areas, and how LTO and the barangays can work together to ensure proper implementation of and compliance to road safety programs,” he added.

Caindec assured the village chiefs of the agency’s commitment to bring its services closer to their constituents , particularly in the aspect of road safety education.

The meeting, which was held at LTO-7’s Malasakit Lounge along N. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City, was also attended by the Cebu City Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office Head Ramil Ayuman.

/bmjo

