Happy Islanders share new vlog, Lilo being a little miss perfectionist

Cebu City, Philippines— New vlog alert!

The Happy Islanders uploaded a new vlog which shows one of their typical days as a family.

Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipay share some of their surfing trip over in Rock Island in Siargao.

This was Eigenmann’s first Rock Island surfing trip.

The young parents were all smiles as they took a break from being parents to their two kids, Lilo and Koa.

After the surfing clips, the Happy Islanders were off to the “buyods” or mountains to have a quick picnic while Alipayo rides his motorcycle for a fun trail ride.

While waiting for Alipayo to finish his ride, Eigenmann, Lilo and Koa enjoyed open air and the vast space in the mountains.

In one of the clips, Eigenmann shared how her two-year-old Lilo is such a perfectionist.

The video showed Koa casually sitting on the picnic blanket and was trying to mess it up or play with it.

Lilo steps into the frame and said, “No Koa.”

Then went on and started fixing the blanket.

After a few moments Alipayo joined his family for a quick “Lamar” session or buko juice.

The family is now complete in the island as Ellie, Eigenmann’s eldest daughter, is back from her trip to the Manila to be with her dad, Jake Ejercito.

/dbs