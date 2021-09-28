Anywhere and Everywhere with J&T Express.

PH Global Jet Express Inc. (J&T Express Philippines), one of the fastest and most reliable delivery services, vows to deliver parcels anywhere and everywhere, in almost every province in the Philippines.

With its nationwide coverage and recorded growth of more than 600 branches, J&T Express effectively achieve its goal of reaching far-flung areas, 365 days a year even on holidays. This created more opportunities for micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs to continue growing their businesses. The company also invested in operational assets to provide better service, ranging from trucks to motorbikes from trusted transport providers.

“We are proud to share with everyone, that whether near or far, J&T Express can reach almost all areas in the Philippines. J&T remains committed to supporting communities and businesses through its services. Now more than ever, it is important to sustain the bounce-back of the economy through our delivery service, despite the pandemic” Zoe Chi, Vice President of J&T Express.

J&T Express launched the #AnywherewithJT (Anywhere with J&T Express) campaign to strengthen its brand awareness in the market. Famous influencers and celebrities join together and created a short monologue acting as J&T personnel. The short skit tells a story about a J&T personnel having a conversation with a customer and telling them that J&T Express can reach anywhere in the Philippines.

Since the start of the video campaign, it has garnered millions of views on Facebook and counting and attracted more customers to avail of the services of J&T Express. “The video campaign is one of our ways to share with our customers that we are anywhere. We are thankful for the support of the influencers and celebrities that make the campaign more impactful” Chi said.

J&T Express invites everyone to what and know more about the #AnywherewithJT (Anywhere with J&T Express), visit bit.ly/AnywherewithJT.