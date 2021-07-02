Trojans eye upset win against Dagami Warriors in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors and the Toledo City Trojans will square off in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference, tomorrow, July 3, 2021.

The Trojans, who are seated at sixth place in the south division standings, will try to stage a huge upset by taking on the No. 2 team, the Dagami Warriors in their first match tomorrow.

They will proceed on facing the bottom-ranked Iriga City Oragons (5-22) in their second match while Cordova takes on the No. 9 team, the Cebu City Machers (8-19) in their other match.

The Machers will face the No. 5 team, the Zamboanga Sultans (16-11) after pushing pawns with the Dagami Warriors.

Cordova has 22 wins with five defeats on their campaign with 363 points slightly behind south division’s leading team, the Soaring Eagles with the same win-loss record but has a higher accumulated points of 366.5.

Toledo, meanwhile has 15-12 (win-loss) record. The team has been struggling for the past few matches after several of their players were not able to play.

On the other hand, the No. 8 squad, the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors will play against the No. 11 team, the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates (6-21) and the No. 4 team, the Negros Kingsmen (18-9), in their second match.

The Naki Warriors have 8-19 (win-loss) record.

/dbs