Hontiveros: United opposition is surefire way to beat Duterte candidate

BACOLOD CITY—Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday expressed hope there would be a united front for non-administration candidates to defeat whoever is fielded by President Rodrigo Duterte, who is stepping down after the May 2022 elections.

Hontiveros, who was in Bacolod City for the launching of her Mobile Health Clinic at the capitol grounds, said she is still waiting for Vice President Leni Robredo to decide if she will run for president.

“Whatever she decides, it seems that there will be more than one presidential candidate among the opposition or non-admin,” she said.

“So even if we don’t have a so-called ideal candidate I am hoping and pushing that we have a united front. A united front is the only way to have a fighting chance for a better government,” she added.

Hontiveros also said she was hoping that Krizle Grace Mago, an executive of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., would agree to be under Senate protection. Mago had testified at the Senate blue ribbon committee that she agreed that Pharmally had swindled the government by selling medical-grade face shields that were either damaged or soiled and with bogus production dates.

“Her life is in danger for sure. I am worried for her safety and we keep reaching out to her,” Hontiveros said.

