Duterte OKs limited in-person classes for more programs in MGCQ area

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the expansion of limited in-person classes for degree programs requiring “hands-on experience” in higher education institutions (HEIs) located in areas under the most lenient modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said Tuesday.

In a statement, CHED chairperson Prospero De Vera III said the President approved the conduct of limited face-to-face classes for the following programs:

Engineering and Technology programs

Hospitality/ Hotel and Restaurant Management

Tourism/ Travel Management

Marine Engineering

Marine Transportation

“The Commission thanks President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for the approval of limited face-to-face classes for the said programs in order to contribute to the efforts to boost the economic recovery of the country, as this will directly affect human resource development,” De Vera said.

De Vera said he has been in talks with vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. to push for the vaccination of faculty and students in HEIs to protect them further against COVID-19 as limited in-person classes resume.

“Some of our HEIs have completed the vaccination of their employees and students. We aim to do it for other HEIs as more vaccines arrive. We assure our students, parents, and faculty that holding in-person classes is safe. Our guidelines are strict,” De Vera said.

In a memorandum issued by Malacañang, which De Vera posted over his Facebook page, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea noted limited in-person classes for hospitality or hotel and restaurant management must “be conducted only in Department of Tourism-accredited hotels and other accommodation establishments.”

Before this approval, only medical and allied health programs were allowed to conduct limited in-person classes.

READ: Duterte OKs limited face-to-face classes in medical, allied health programs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy