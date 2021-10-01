EU virtual education fair slated on Oct. 1-2

Planning to take graduate or post-graduate studies in the EU?

Let the European Higher Education Fair (EHEF) 2021 guide you to “Go Higher with the EU”.

The biggest of its kind in the Philippines, EHEF will give Filipino students, academicians, researchers and university officials the opportunity to connect directly with world-class higher education institutions from across the European Union.

The Fair will be inaugurated on 1 October at 1:30pm and streamed live at https://www.ehefphilippines.com and on the EU Delegation to the Philippines Facebook.

The registration at https://wwww.ehefphilippines.com is free and all that is required is an internet connection, an interest in pursuing further studies in the EU, and dreams to go higher in life.

“The EHEF 2021 promotes the diversity and excellence of higher education in the EU,” says EU Ambassador Luc Veron. “Useful, practical and comprehensive information about the different mobility initiatives and distinctive higher education programs will be available at your fingertips.”

The EU is one of the world’s top centres of academic excellence and a hub for cross-fertilization of ideas and cutting-edge technologies and innovation.

Outside of academia, the EU offers limitless opportunities for borderless travel to some of the world’s best, most iconic destinations and to immerse in a wide diversity of cultures.

This holistic experience is how post-grad students can “Go Higher with EU”, the motto of this year’s Fair.

EHEF 2021 will be the biggest yet, with 140 European higher education institutions offering MA and PhDs that will improve the career opportunities of talented Filipinos wishing to study in any of this year’s participating EU member states, namely, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Finland, and Sweden.

Participants can look forward to two days with a packed schedule of activities including webinars on specialised courses and programs, country presentations and live chats with representatives, alumni, and scholars from participating institutions.

Regional partner institutions for this year include Wesleyan University (Luzon), Silliman University (Visayas), and Xavier University –Ateneo de Cagayan (Mindanao), which will host clustered presentations for students and other members of the academe. University partners for this year are the following: University of Sto Tomas, University of the Cordilleras, Lyceum of the Philippines University – Batangas, Mabalacat City College, St Louis University, Rizal Technological University, Trinity University of Asia, Ateneo de Manila University, Visayas State University, Jose Rizal Memorial State University and Mindanao State University’s (Marawi) College of Public Affairs.

The Fair is supported by Campus Erasmus and the Association of Christian Schools, Colleges and Universities. Media partners this year include: Business World Spark Up, Cebu Daily News, Gadgets Magazine, Inquirer Super, Panay News, Subselfie Online, Philippine Star, Manila Times, Adulting Millennials Podcast, The Philippine Business and News (thePhilBizNews.com) and SunStar Davao.

The Virtual EHEF 2021 is organized by the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines, together with EU Member States’ Embassies, education services and Institutes and in collaboration with the Commission on Higher Education.

If you’re ready to Go Higher with EU, register for EHEF 2021 now at https://ehefphilippines.com/.

