WFM Revita rules Open category of Neri Memorial online chess tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Samantha Glo Revita dominated the open category of the recent IA/NM Wilfredo Neri Memorial Cup online chess tournament on September 28.

The 22-year old Revita, a former De La Salle University (DLSU) ace woodpusher, scored 7.0 points after nine rounds of online chess competition organized by the Cebu-based RiChessMasters.

She also placed fourth in the women’s division with 4.5 points.

Revita who ranked 24th in the starting list outperformed 49 other woodpushers in the open division.

She won a total of six matches versus Wilfredo Villas Jr., Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Allanney Jia Doroy, National Master (NM) Karlycris Clarito, Arena Grand Master (AGM) Emmanuel Asi, Kevin Codiñera, and AGM Henry Lopez.

She had two draws versus Daniel John Lemi and AGM Nezil Arj Merilles. Revita only suffered one defeat in the hands of Arena Grand Master (AGM) Irwin Aton in the fourth round.

Trailing her at second place was AGM Lopez with 6.5 points while the third to seventh placers were NM Joey Albert Florendo, Anadkat Kartyava, NM Gian Karlo Arca, AGM Merilles, and NM Cyril Felrod Telesforo. They, too, each scored 6.5 points but were ranked according to their total tiebreak points.

Meanwhile, Women’s National Master (WNM) Mary Joy Tan topped the women’s category with 6.0 points.

She bested second placer WFM Doroy who also scored 6.0 points but accumulated lower tiebreak points. Rounding off the top three in the division was WNM Francois Magpily.

On the other hand, NM Michael Joseph Pagaran ruled the arbiter’s category with 6.0 points, while FIDE Master (FM) Rustum Tolentino settled for second place with the same score, while NM Joey Albert Florendo grabbed the third spot with 5.5 points.

NM Pagaran was crowned champion for having higher tie-break points versus Tolentino.

The other winners in the tournament were Kartavya (youth under-20), Khent Darylle Delig (youth under-16), Arena Candidate Master (ACM), Joemel Narzabal (youth under-14), and NM Oshrie Jhames Reyes (youth under-10). /rcg

RELATED STORY:

NM Roque, Enriquez rule online chessfest

NM Roque, Velarde score big wins in Asian Zonal chess tourney

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy