Pregnant woman nabbed with P7M worth of illegal drugs in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—A pregnant woman was arrested with P7 million worth of alleged illegal drugs in a buy bust operation here on Monday night, October 4, 2021.

The buy bust conducted by the Basak Police Station 3 and City Intelligence Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) in Barangay Subangdaku led to the arrest of Ronalyn “Nalyn” Sedon Eyac, 31 years old, from sitio Cabantan Bario Luz, Cebu City.

The suspect, who was around 3-4 months pregnant, was caught with 1.25 kilos of suspected shabu with a dangerous drug board value of P6,970,000.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Eloveo Marquez, MCPO CIU Deputy Chief for Operations, said that they have been monitoring Eyac, who is considered a High Value Individual, for about three months now.

Marquez said two other buy bust operations last October 2 helped with the arrest of Eyac.

Marquez said when they arrested Nerissa Aguilar from Barangay Tejero in Cebu City at sector 2 Barangay Pagsabungan in Mandaue with P137,000 worth of shabu, she led police to Chris Anthony Mendoza.

The 35-year-old Mendoza was then arrested on the same day in sitio Lapyahan in Barangay Labogon with P137,000 worth of shabu.

It was Mendoza who led police to Eyac, saying she was his source of drugs.

Marquez said the suspects are now detained at MCPO’s custodial facility in Basak Police Station 3.

With these arrests, Marquez believes that Mandaue is now only a distribution area of illegal drugs.

He said that lately, they have not seized a large amount of drugs during their operations and have not arrested High Value Individuals who are Mandaue residents.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Cebu City Hall employee caught in drug bust to be terminated from post

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy