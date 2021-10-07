‘Buong-buo ang loob ko’: Robredo to run for president in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — After months of anticipation and with just a day left in the filing of certificates of candidacy, Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday finally announced that she is running for the presidency in the 2022 national elections.

Robredo announced her decision during a briefing in her office at the Quezon City Reception House.

“Buong-buo ang loob ko ngayon… Tinatanggap ko ang hamon na tumakbo,” said Robredo in her speech.

Her announcement ended months of speculation about whether she would run for president, pursue a local post, or retire from politics. This also meant that Robredo is now accepting the nomination of opposition coalition 1Sambayan to be its presidential bet for the upcoming polls.

Robredo was pushing for a united opposition slate for the 2022 national elections, hence the late decision to enter the presidential race. Prior to the filing of certificates of candidacy, she sat down and talked with other possible candidates including Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Senators Panfilo Lacson, and Senator Manny Pacquiao.

But it appears that the talks failed as all have expressed their intent to run for the presidency, with all three having already filed their own COCs.

