LabanLeni2022, LALABAN TAYO and PINK top Philippine Twitter trends

CEBU, Philippines — The hashtag #LabanLeni2022, LALABAN TAYO, and PINK topped Philippine Twitter trends on Thursday, October 7, after Vice President Leni Robredo finally announced that she is running for president in the 2022 national elections.
Some netizens and celebrities showed their support to Robredo as they tweeted words of encouragement and excitement about Robredo’s presidential bid. They used hashtag #LabanLeni2022 and LALABAN TAYO.
Daughter Jillian Robredo also penned a message to her mother saying she is proud to be her daughter.
Celebrities likewise flooded social media with the color pink in support of Robredo’s bid.
As of this post, #LabanLeni2022 racked up to 380k tweets, LALABAN TAYO garnered 66k tweets, while PINK got 233k tweets.
After months of anticipation, Robredo will officially run for president in the 2022 national elections after filing her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on Thursday, October 7.
[A] LOOK: Leni Robredo files her certificate of candidacy for president, formalizing her bid for 2022 pic.twitter.com/cZay1kapTa
— Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) October 7, 2021
