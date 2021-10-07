#LabanLeni2022, LALABAN TAYO and PINK top Philippine Twitter trends

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | October 07,2021 - 06:22 PM

CEBU, Philippines — The hashtag #LabanLeni2022,  LALABAN TAYO, and PINK topped Philippine Twitter trends on Thursday, October 7, after Vice President Leni Robredo finally announced that she is running for president in the 2022 national elections. 

Some netizens and celebrities showed their support to Robredo as they tweeted words of encouragement and excitement about Robredo’s presidential bid. They used hashtag #LabanLeni2022 and LALABAN TAYO. 

 

#LabanLeni2022 top twitter trends #LabanLeni2022 top twitter trends #LabanLeni2022 tops twitter trends

 

Daughter Jillian Robredo also penned a message to her mother saying she is proud to be her daughter.

 

Celebrities likewise flooded social media with the color pink in support of Robredo’s bid. 

As of this post, #LabanLeni2022 racked up to 380k tweets, LALABAN TAYO garnered 66k tweets, while PINK got 233k tweets.

After months of anticipation, Robredo will officially run for president in the 2022 national elections after filing her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on Thursday, October 7.

 

RELATED STORIES

Robredo on why she’s running in 2022: Those who love should fight for their love

Davide backs Robredo’s presidential bid

LOOK: Opposition stalwarts Diokno, Hontiveros, other LP execs visit Robredo

Robredo: If you can’t call out mistakes, if you compromise, where do you stand?

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: #LabanLeni2022, 2022 elections, Lalaban Tayo, Philippine Twitter, pink, running for President, Vice President Leni Robredo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.