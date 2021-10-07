Ukay-ukay worth P400K seized in container vans in Mandaue warehouse

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Two 20 footer container vans filled with bales of second hand clothing or “ukay-ukay” were confiscated by the personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Mandaue substation in a warehouse in Mandaue City on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Lawyer Agapitos Suraltra, legal counsel of PCG-7, said that the second hand clothing, which were all blazers and sweaters, had an estimated worth of P300,000 to P400,000 with accruing charges of P400,000.

Suraltra said the used clothing were from Cebu and it was shipped to Manila two years ago, but the consignee did not claim the item that was why it was shipped back to Cebu.

Suraltra said the shipping line owner wanted to dispose it to use the container vans but the PCG recieved a tip that someone was unloading an ukay-ukay then conducted an inspection.

The shipment was declared as assorted item.

Suraltra said that they would be conducting further investigation on who is the owner of the ukay-ukay.

The ukay-ukay will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs.

RELATED STORIES

Customs seize P2M ‘ukay-ukay’ from S. Korea

Cebu Customs destroys 5 smuggled luxury, vintage vehicles

P4.4M ‘ukay-ukay’ seized in Cebu port

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy