10 individuals nabbed in 2 dismantled drug dens in Duljo Fatima

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 10 individuals, including four women, ended up in jail after operatives conducted simultaneous buy-bust operations in sitios Riverside and Micabaja in barangay Duljo Fatima here on Thursday evening, October 7, 2021.

Around 183,600 worth of ‘shabu’ was confiscated from the operations, which also resulted to the dismantling of two drug dens, said Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

PDEA-7 has been active in its campaign against illegal drugs, now targeting the drug dens in the entire region. The agency believes that shutting down these breeding grounds of criminality is a high-impact operation as it disrupts the drug trade chain of drug personalities here.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, at least ten individuals were nabbed in two different buy-bust operations.

First to fall were at least five individuals including a taho vendor. Alcantara identified the subject of the operation as Ernesto Coronel, the suspected drug den maintainer, and his four suspected drug den visitors, Rowena Purazo, 35, jobless; Genniver Palaubsanon, 31, jobless; Ritchie Subingsubing, 38, jobless, and Elmer Gata, 44, taho vendor.

PDEA-7 operatives confiscated around 20 packs of suspected ‘shabu’ weighing around 16 grams and some assorted drug paraphernalia. These items have an estimated market value of P108, 800.

The operatives also arrested another five individuals from the second drug den that they dismantled in sitio Micabaja of the said barangay.

They arrested a woman drug den maintainer identified as Charlet Sheen Auristela, 21. Four more individuals, namely Rey Yap, 57, jobless; Mary Evelyn Atillo, 49, vendor; Violeta Auristela, 48, jobless; and Conrado Generalao, 32, a construction worker, were also arrested.

PDEA seized at least 14 packs of suspected shabu in the area amounting to P74,800 and some drug paraphernalia. These 10 arrested individuals are currently detained at the holding facility of PDEA-7 in Sudlon in barangay Lahug, Cebu City for selling and possession of illegal drugs.

Operatives are still conducting follow-up investigations to determine the possible source of these suspected drug personalities of their items.

As of Friday, October 8, 2021, at least 33 drug dens have been dismantled in Central Visayas.

/bmjo

