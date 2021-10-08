Dubai to hold first ever Miss Universe UAE

DALAGUETE, Philippines—The Miss Universe UAE is happening for the first time.

The Miss Universe organization and Yugen Events announced this on October 7, 2021 via Instagram.

“It is such an honour for Yugen Events to partner with an organization like MISS UNIVERSE®️, who has been in the industry for the last 70 years – inspiring and empowering women from all over the world.” said Josh Yugen, Founder and CEO of Yugen Events and the new President and National Director of The Miss Universe UAE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe UAE (@missuniverseuae)

Furthermore, it said that the Miss Universe UAE aims to crown a “purposeful queen” who has the heart to serve and help through her advocacies.

Its first ever representative to the Miss Universe pageant will be crowned in Dubai this November. The winner will represent the UAE at the 70th Miss Universe competition to be held in Israel this December.

The upcoming competition will feature different women representing the beauty and essence of the UAE.

They will compete in multiple categories such as personal statement, couture activewear, evening gown and interview.

READ:

Cebu City’s Beatrice Luigi Gomez is Miss Universe Philippines 2021