Babies in Pink! Kakie and Jillian catch up in NY to support parents

CEBU, Philippines — The daughters of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan who are running for the country’s top two elective positions next year, have shown their support to their parents while both in New York.

Robredo and Pangilinan are running for President and Vice President in the May 2022 elections.

Frankie “Kakie” Pangilinan and Jillian Robredo are both studying college in New York.

Kakie recently shared an exchanged conservation with Jillian.

VP Robredo, on Facebook, shared a photo of Kakie and Jillian wearing pink.

“Our babies, Frankie and Jill, in pink, planning how they could help us, thousands of miles away,” VP Robredo wrote.

VP Robredo said that Jillian while studying in NY feels “helpless being alone” and far from their family as of this time.

“She wanted to go home but I told her that the best gift she could give me at this time is not to allow this to disrupt her senior year.“

“So glad that Frankie is there and they can both share the burden and the difficulties. As parents, both Sen Kiko and I always feel guilty about how our families suffer whenever we answer the call of duty. But both of us are lucky that when it’s game time, our families are behind us 100%,” she said.

On Saturday, Kakie shared a video with Jillian, on Twitter, showing their bonding together at a restaurant in NY wearing pink tops.

