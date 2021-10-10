Taboada, Gairanod rule Week 1 of Uban Ta Bai’ke Race

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Uban ta Bai’ke (UTB) Race introduced a new set of winners in its Week 1 Series held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The cycling competition had its first weekly race for October, which saw Kylle Taboada dominating the mountain bike category while Joanna Clidette Gairanod ruled the women’s category.

According to one of the race organizers, Arlette Maratas, their race is held weekly, where each competitor will earn points depending on what place they have finished.

“It’s a Series Point Race for October. They will collect points every week to be awarded as Rider of the month on the 4th week or end of month. Today is week 1 of the Series Point Race,” said Maratas.

The rest of the winning cyclists were Clent Detalla, who topped the newbie category, John Carcueva, who ruled the 29-below category, and Rico Silva, who placed first in the golden category.

Around a hundred cyclists of all ages competed in Saturday’s race.



