Enhanced E-warrant system a huge boost in implementation of arrest warrants

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The enhanced E-warrant system has been a huge help for law enforcement operatives in Central Visayas in serving arrest warrants that lead to more apprehensions this year.

Police Lieutenant Zosimo Ravanes, team leader of the Anti-Kidnapping Group Visayas Field Unit (AKG-VFU), said that the enhanced e-warrant system has greatly contributed to their efficient serving of arrest warrants.

For October alone, they have served 12 warrants of arrest, wherein six of them were on most wanted persons.

“Mao man gud ni siya ang advantage na karon sa gitawag nga e-warrant, through sa internet, maka access ang pulis. Dunay in charge sa e-warrant sa kada police station sa amoa. Makuha dayun nato ang warrant nga bag ong gawas bisan pag toa gikan sa laing lugar. Mao na syay advantage,” Ravanes said.

The enhanced e-Warrant System was launched in September 2020.

It fully automates the issuance of arrest warrants by courts for a speedier and more effective service of enforcement agents.

The online database of arrest warrants will provide real-time updates on the status of warrants and the specific actions taken by law enforcement agents.

“Dali kay ta makahibaw nga naay bag ong warrant ng nanggawas or kining tawhana, bisag paagi lang sa ngan nga madawat nato. Atoa lang i search sa atoang database. With that, makakuha or makadakop tag mga numerous nga wanted person,” he added.

Intensified operations

Ravanes said that they are expecting more wanted persons to be arrested by the end of the year as they intensify their operations.

Last Saturday, October 9, personnel of the AKG-7 arrested a 42-year blind massage therapist, who was listed as the Top 3 Most Wanted Person in Tagbilaran City, for the crime of rape.

Ravanes identified the accused as Inocencio Balighot Jr, a current resident of barangay Casuntingan in Mandaue City.

The warrant of arrest served against him was issued by Hon. Jennifer Chavez Marcos, Presiding Judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 2 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, dated February 19, 2021. No bail is recommended.

Balighot was accused of raping a 42-year-old blind woman, who happens to be his co-worker in Tagbilaran City. Accordingly, Ravanes said that Balighot was hiding since he allegedly committed the crime last 2017. The victim filed a complaint against Balighot in the same year but the warrant of arrest was issued this year only.

Considering the condition of the suspect, Ravanes admitted that they were somehow hesitant to serve the warrant of arrest. However, as law excuses no one, he said they arrested the suspect inside a mall in barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City.

Balighot is currently detained at the Police Station 4 in Mandaue City.

