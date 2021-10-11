Pagasa: Strong winds and rains expected over Metro Cebu

CEBU, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm “MARING” is enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will continue to bring strong winds and monsoon rains over Metro Cebu, The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan said on Monday.

“Cebu will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and strong winds. The Tropical Storm Maring is enhancing the southwest monsoon,” Angelica Orongan, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist said in Cebuano.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, Severe Tropical Storm “MARING” intensifies into a severe tropical storm as it moves westward to Babuyan Islands.

It was spotted 240 kilometesr East of Aparri, Cagayan or 265 kilometers East Southeast of Calayan, Cagayan.

It packed maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 115 kilometers per hour (kph). It was moving westward at a speed of 15 kph.

According to Orongan, Cebu will expect fair weather on Tuesday, however, strong winds are still expected to prevail.

The forecasted temperature for today will range from 26 to 29 degrees Celsius.

RELATED STORY

Signal No. 2 in 9 Luzon areas due to Tropical Storm Maring

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy