Team Rebisco ends Asian men’s volleyball campaign with a nail-biting win against Sri Lankan team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Team Rebisco Philippines sealed their campaign in the 2021 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championships with a nail-biting victory against Sri Lanka’s CEB Sports Club,3-2, on Wednesday evening, October 13, 2021 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Filipino spikers finished their campaign with a 1-4 (win-loss) record to claim the ninth overall spot in the international volleyball tournament that featured Asia’s best men’s volleyball clubs.

The final score was: 25-14, 22-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-11.

University of Santo Tomas standout Joshua Umandal led Rebisco Philipppines with 28 points from 20 spikes, 5 blocks, and 3 ace serves.

For the team’s head coach Dante Alinsunurin, he is very optimistic that the team will get better in the future after their first international exposure.

“This is our first exposure and we hope to become better for the next edition,” head coach Dante Alinsunurin.

“We are hopeful for the continued rise of the level of Philippine volleyball on its return to the international scene.”

Team captain John Vic de Guzman and Nico Almendras contributed 11 points apiece while Kim Malabunga and Francis Saura each had 10 points.

“Perhaps the biggest lesson we will take is to pounce on whoever is on the other side whenever we can,” De Guzman said. “After this, I know we need to work on our composure and on our focus on everything we do.”

The rest of the team’s roster was comprised of Rex Intal, Mark Alfafara, Ricky Ramos, Ish Polvorosa, Jessie Lopez, Francis Saura, Josh Retamar, Ysay Marasigan, Nico Almendras, Manuel Sumanguid, and JP Bugaoan.

/dbs

