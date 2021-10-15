Priland breaks ground on six-tower Mactan project Paseo Grove

Homegrown developer Priland Development Corporation recently broke ground on the first phase of their six-tower development plan in Mactan island.

Sitting on a one-hectare lot in the heart of Mactan, Paseo Grove is Priland’s first vertical project in Lapu-Lapu City.

It is a few meters away from the Mactan Export Processing Zone II and a short drive to major establishments, resorts, and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

“We want to give Cebuanos a home close to everything that matters. Mactan, being the gateway to the province and a growing economic area, is a great site to bring this vision to life,” said Priland President Ramon Carlo Yap.

To know more about Paseo Grove, you may call (032) 517-9645 or visit the official Priland Facebook page.

The first phase, consisting of two residential towers with 776 units, is set for completion in 2023. The remaining phase will include two more residential towers and two Small Office, Home Office (SOHO) towers.

READ MORE: Priland breaks ground on Vertex Central

Paseo Grove will host different unit types to accommodate various office and lifestyle needs, including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units in the residential towers.

In line with their principle of offering 360 living, Priland prioritizes convenience, accessibility, and complete amenities in their projects.

“Paseo Grove was designed with different lifestyles in mind. Cebuanos can enjoy amenities and facilities that support any lifestyle at any pace, whether fast or laidback,” said Yap.

READ MORE: Priland tops off 1st condo project, Northwoods Place

The development will feature two swimming pools with a pavilion, a gym, a proposed daycare center, a playground, parks and gardens, and a multipurpose room.

Similar to the other developments under Priland’s expanding portfolio, Paseo Grove will carry the Priland Advantage. Provisions will be provided for air conditioning, telephone, cable line, induction cooker, and range hood.

The towers will also have security and safety systems in place including those for fire alarm and detection, sprinkler, and standpipe.

To know more about Paseo Grove, you may call (032) 517-9645 or visit the official Priland Facebook page.

ADVERTORIAL