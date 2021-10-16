Waterfront launches all-new to-go gourmet line

As the world shifts to the new normal, several trends, including dining patterns and preferences, have emerged in the past year to meet the needs and demands of the people.

In fact, unlike before where people enjoy eating out with family, friends, or colleagues, most people now prefer to stay at home or indoors, and order food through delivery apps.

With this, Waterfront Cebu continues to put your needs first and innovate to provide a safer and more hassle-free dining experience to its guests as it launches its all-new Waterfront Gourmet line — an all-in-one to-go platter line that offers best-selling dishes of the hotel’s dining outlets.

Perfect for intimate celebrations, meetings, and gatherings, the hotel’s new offers will surely not disappoint.

Waterfront Gourmet Specials

Guests who miss dining in at Tin Gow and Mizu, the hotel’s well-loved Chinese and Japanese restaurants respectively, don’t have to worry anymore.

Starting at PHP 2,700.00 net/set, one can now order a platterful of the best-tasting Chinese and Japanese dishes in town—curated and prepared by Master chef Low Yeun Kong and chef Nobuyuki Imamura.

Good for 5 persons per set, one can choose from 4 packages:

Set A: California Maki, Tempura Roll, Lechon Macau, Soy Chicken, Yang Chow fried rice, Tin Gow stir-fried egg noodles

Set B: Salmon & Tuna Sushi, Waterfront Roll, Siew Mai, Prawn Roll, Bean Curd Skin, Tausi Spareribs, Tin Gow Beef Kway Tweow

Set C: Asado with Jellyfish, Prawn Salad, Chicken Teriyaki, Tonkatsu, Yakisoba, Pineapple fried rice

Set D: Gyoza, California Maki, Asado Rice Roll, Chicken Karaage, Unagi Kabayaki, Tin Gow Seafood Bean Curd, Mizu Yakimeshi

Mizu Konbo (Mizu Combo)

It’s a Japanese overload party as Chef Imamura elevates your upcoming gatherings, meetings and celebrations with the best of the best of Mizu’s specialty dishes.

Available in two sets that are good for 5 persons each, one can enjoy a sumptuous Japanese dining experience with one’s loved ones at home or colleagues at work.

Set A: Salmon Teriyaki, Tamago, Mabo, Kakuni, Ire Maguro, Ebi Furai and Karaage

Set B: Marinated Salmon, Tuna Shiyoyaki, Prawn with Chili Sauce, Kani Tama, Cabbage Roll, and Chicken Teriyaki with Tonkatsu

Family Feast

For families who are craving for Chinese food, this next platter deal is definitely for you!

For only PHP 2,600.00 net, get to elevate your family meals with Chef Low’s sumptuous selection of authentic Chinese dishes that consists of Sweet and Sour Fish Fillet, Stir-fried Kway Teow with Beef in Black Bean Sauce, Bean Curd and Minced Pork, Pork Asado and Soy Chicken, Lo Han Chai, and Custard Bun. Each set is good for 5 persons.

Hawker Platter

If that’s not enough, you can also order Tin Gow’s Hawker Platter—an all-in-one platter that features Chef Low’s well-loved dishes that include: White Chicken, Lechon Macau, and Soy Chicken. Get this to-go platter for only PHP 1,600.00 (good for 5 pax)!

What are you waiting for? Pick up the phone and call the city hotel at (032) 232-6888 (local 2) to place your order/s at least a day in advance. The hotel is open daily for pick-up and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

