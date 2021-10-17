FACES OF CEBU: Francis Uriel Masbate, first-time voter

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A visionary. Responsible. Truthful.

These were just some of the words that describe the ideal leader for Francis Uriel Masbate.

Francis is an 18-year-old college studen taking up Architecture in Cebu City. Next year, the San Remigio native will be exercising his right to vote for the first time.

When lockdowns eased earlier this year, Francis did not hesitate to proceed to the nearest Commission on Election (Comelec) office to register as a voter.

While admitting that he has no in-depth knowledge of politics, this did not deter him to cast his ballot for the upcoming 2022 polls.

“As nakita nato, wala jud mi lambo ang Pinas. Mangita ta’g isa ka leader nga mo lihok ug naay nindot nga plataporma nga makatabang sa atoa ug dili masayang ang atong gibayad nga tax. Busa parehistro na ug ayaw na pag duha duha,” said Francis.

In addition, the young adult and first-time voter already had his ideal leader in mind.

“Para sa akoa ang ideal leader nako kay kanang responsible, naay vision, truthful, unselfish, knowledgeable, and most importantly has a ‘good heart’,” he explained.

As of September 29, Cebu, the country’s vote-rich province, has already registered 3.2 million voters who are expected to cast their ballots on May 9, 2022.

The figures are higher compared to the 3.1 million recorded in 2019.

READ MORE: Voters in Cebu: 3.2M and counting

As a first-time voter, Francis feels both excited and nervous.

“Mag expect ko nga dili magpadala sa vote buying dapat gyud natong butaran ang angay butaran para nis kaayohan natong tanan,” he said.

And for him, elections will always remain a vital part not only in community building but also in upholding democracy.

“Dili na magduhaduha ug dapat magpa rehistro na. Butari ang angay butaran, para sa atong kausaban,” said Francis.

