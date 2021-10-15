Clinical trial participants are not considered vaccinated — Cebu City Health Dept

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City residents who will participate in clinical trials will not be considered vaccinated from COVID-19.

This was the pronouncement of the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) over the conduct of clinical trials among residents for a COVID-19 vaccine produced by WestVac BioPharma Co.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the City Health officer in charge, said that because they will participate in the trial, they may not be able to avail of the vaccination offered by the city government.

Their vaccination in the trial will not be recorded in the city and national government data, which means they cannot avail of the privileges of vaccinated individuals such as being allowed in establishments, reduced requirements for travels, and others.

This is a choice they have to make upon giving their consent to the trial that may have to give up some privilege in exchange for participating in the trial.

The CHD is still working with the Department of Health (DOH), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) for more information about the clinical trial and whether participants can get vaccinated again or not.

The CHD made another appeal to WestVac to explain to the city government their trial so that the city can monitor the study among its constituents.

“Kailangan ta makahibaw kay whatever happens sa atong mga kaigsunonan, ang city ang managot. Although naa na silay pirmahan nga kaning consent ug naa pud na silay insurance in kaso naay mahitabo. Importante lang nga we will coordinate with each other lang gyod,” said Ibones.

Each participant reportedly gets paid from P2,500 to P5,000 for participating in the trial. WestVac said in a recent statement the research participants are informed of any fees (e.g., meal and transportation fees) given to them that are attached to their inclusion in the study.

Ibones said that the city government is not against any trial of sorts, but because there is an urgent need to reach herd immunity within the year, this clinical trial for COVID-19 vaccine must be coordinated with the Vaccination Operation Center (VOC) lest it affects the vaccination program.

The CHD has asked the hospital where the clinical trial is being conducted to explain the current progress and provide information on who subjected themselves to the trial.

The hospital said the study targets 700 to 800 individuals and they have begun listing subjects, but no inoculations have been done yet.

This is contrary to the initial statement of Councilor David Tumulak who said he received information that residents in coastal barangays have already been inoculated through the clinical trial.

The CHD will be looking into this discrepancy as well and will try to trace all participants to the study.

“We are not against clinical trials man, because studies are necessary for science. Evolving man gyod ang science, kinahanglan man na ang study. Coordination lang gyod ang kailangan,” said Ibones. /rcg

