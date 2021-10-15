95 to 97 percent of Mandaue City cops are vaccinated — official



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The majority of the Mandaue City policemen were already inoculated against COVID-19, a top police official said.

As of today, around 95 to 97 percent of their total personnel were already fully vaccinated, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Eloveo Marquez, deputy chief for operations of the Mandaue City Police Office.

The total police force in Mandaue City Police is preferred not to be disclosed for security purposes.

The remaining unvaccinated police personnel according to Marquez, are those who have comorbidities.

Marquez considered this development as advantageous for the police force since they can now perform their duties without fear of being infected and get seriously ill with the virus.

“Good for us. Because we can serve better the Mandauehanons kay naa mi kompyansa nga protected mi sa severe or critical condition if matakdan mi og COVID-19 virus,” Marquez said.

“Bisan pa man (regardless), we do our duty to keep everyone reminded to observe the minimum standard health protocols and other mitigating measures to prevent the spread of the virus in our workplaces,” he added.

Meanwhile, Marquez said that as of October 14, four of their personnel contracted COVID-19. All of them, he said, are isolated. /rcg



