Pardo police chief urges residents to visit cemeteries before or after Nov 1 and 2



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chief of police of Pardo Police Station has appealed to residents under their areas of jurisdiction to visit cemeteries before or after November 1 and 2 to avoid overcrowding.

Police Major Jose Angelo Acupinpin, chief of Pardo Police Station, made this call as Undas 2021 is just around the corner.

Acupinpin said their security measures are the same — they will deploy police personnel inside and outside the cemeteries.



He said they are encouraging Pardo residents to visit their deceased loved ones before or after November 1 and 2 where most people are expected to troop to the cemeteries.

There are two cemeteries under the jurisdiction of Pardo Police Station, one is the Pardo Cemetery, and the other one is located in Sudlon II.

However, Acupinpin said that they are yet to finalize their security measures pending their meeting with local police officials and the city government.

Although he expressed confidence that cemetery visitors will observe minimum health standard protocols, Acupinpin said that they are not discounting the possibility that there would still be violators.

Pardo Police Station recorded at least 15 to 20 protocol violators every night. Majority of the violators were those who failed to follow the curfew hours and were not wearing face masks.

Violators of Undas regulations will be apprehended, Acupinpin said.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City government has already released the guidelines for the observance of Undas including the limited capacity allowed for cemeteries.

Pardo cemetery is only allowing 350 individuals to enter. However, Acupinpin said that this will depend on the actual situation.

“350 but if dili pa mag 350 unya makita namo nga sa sulod nga daghan na , e-stop nato ang pagpasulod. Mag depende na sa actual situation,” Acupinpin said.



Overcrowding is what the police anticipate in the cemeteries and Acupinpin said that to counter this, they are planning to deploy more or less 25 personnel to man the Pardo Cemetery as well as the cemetery in Sudlon 2.

He added that they have also requested additional force multipliers from the barangays to help them keep this year’s Undas peaceful and orderly. /rcg

