Cebu City to push for opening of cemeteries on Nov 1 and 2 for vaccinated individuals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will be pushing for cemeteries to be opened on November 1 and 2, 2021, for fully vaccinated individuals.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Michael Rama said that the city government will most likely push for the policy of granting privileges for fully vaccinated individuals like access to places and services otherwise not allowed to unvaccinated persons.

The city aims for a “vaccine bubble enjoyment” for November 1 and 2, says Rama.

The city government is already working on the directive for the Kalag-Kalag 2021 celebrations with the Archdiocese of Cebu, Cebu City Police Office, and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) recommending that fully vaccinated individuals be allowed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the two days for up to 50 percent capacity of each cemetery.

However, Rama has not signed the directive yet as he wishes to be convinced of the guidelines recommended by the three organizations and agencies.

“Before I make my signature, I also need to be convinced. People should be mindful sa ‘may’ og ‘shall,’ mindful sa ‘vaccinated’ ug sa ‘fully vaccinated.’ Kung may, so maybe, I don’t want to preempt. But right now I need to review the recommendations, kuwang-kuwang pa,” said Rama.

Cemeteries in other local government units (LGUs) will be closing such as the Humay-humay Cemetery in Lapu-Lapu City, but Cebu City is rather determined to keep its cemeteries opened.

Still, Rama notes that the Interagency Task Force (IATF) is yet to release guidelines for the country’s Undas 2021 celebrations. The city will align its policies with the guidelines if ever this will be released.

While the IATF has not issued the final guidelines, the acting mayor said the city government will take initiatives on formulating a Kalag-kalag guideline that would work best based on its situation.

Rama assured non-vaccinated individuals that they will be given a separate time to visit the cemeteries as the vaccine bubble will not be absolute during the observance of the Kalag-kalag.

In the initial recommendations, unvaccinated individuals can visit a week prior to November 1 and a week after November 2, although it is only limited to those who are 15 to 65 years old.

Rama said that the final directive will be out this week in order to give time for the public to plan their celebration of the Kalag-kalag season. /rcg

