V.League: Jaja Santiago, Saitama survive thriller vs Okayama

MANILA, Philippines—Jaja Santiago and Saitama survived a five-set thriller against fellow contender Okayama, 28-30, 26-24, 23-25, 25-13, 15-11, to start off their campaign in the Japan V.League Saturday at Kasaoka Gymnasium.

The Ageo Medics, who finished fifth the previous season, relied mostly on 5-foot-8 Yuka Sato who had 40 points while Santiago finished with 17 points.

Saitama and the Seagulls will face each other once more on Sunday.

Santiago, who is in her fourth season in Japan, and the Ageo Medics are looking to get to the podium this year and are looking to carry their momentum from their championship run in the V.Cup.

