Mandaue police: Complaint filed against driver of dump truck, who ran over a motorcycle driver

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A complaint of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide has been filed today, Monday, October 18, at the Mandaue Prosecutor’s Office against the driver of the dumptruck, who ran over a motorcycle rider last Saturday at the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, The Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office (TEU-MCPO), said this even as the victim’s family were already talking to the dump truck operator for an amicable settlement on the incident.

“Ilaha na nang katungod (pamilya) sa pagcome up og negotiation pero kami amo gyud ipasaka ang kaso kay nakita man nato nga naa gyuy negligence ang ilahang driver maoy hinungdan sa pagkamatay sa usa ka motorista,” Oriol said.

(That is their (family) right to come up with a negotiation but we will still file a case because we saw their driver’s negligence was the cause of the death of the motorist.)

“Bahala na sila og naa silay negotiation or settlement. Didto nana siya sa korte. Basta ang importante dinhi palang sa bahin PNP ato ipasaka gyud ang tukmang kaso against the suspect driver,” said Oriol of the Mandaue City Police Office.

(It will be up to them if there is a negotiation or settlement. They can decide that in court. What is important here in the PNP is that we file the appropriate case against the suspect driver.)

He also said they had already submitted the reckless imprudence resulting to homicide complaint at the Mandaue Prosecutor’s Office at 4:30 p.m. today against the dump truck driver, Aldwin Hermosilla, 49, a resident of Carcar City.

Last Saturday afternoon, October 16, 52-year-old Rody Amistad of Abuno, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, died on the spot after being ran over by the dump truck driven by Hermosilla.

Oriol said that the dump truck was full of sand and gravel when it ran over Amistad.

Hermosilla, for his part, said that what happened was just an accident and that he did not see Amistad and only noticed him when he heard the sound of something being ran over by the tires at the back of the truck.

Hermosilla also apologized to the family and asked for their forgiveness.

Hermosilla is currently detained at the Opao Police Station 5.

Oriol said that the victim, Amistad, was about to migrate to the United States with his wife because his child, who worked as a nurse in the United States would want them to be there.

