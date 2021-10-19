Apple’s Polishing Cloth to clean your Apple devices for P1,190

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Committed to bringing the best user experience to its customers, Apple Inc. has been introducing and adding innovative products to their stores for their ever-loyal customers.

And with their recent product event on Monday, they announced updates of their new MacBook Pros, AirPods 3, and M1 Pro, and Max Chips. Apart from these, Apple has also introduced a new product that surprised many Apple users.

Called the Apple Polishing Cloth, it is made with soft, non-abrasive material, that cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively. If you want to get your hands on this piece of cleaning cloth from Apple, you have to pay P1,190.

You’ve read that right. A piece of cloth for P1,190 and requires 4-5 weeks to ship.

On Apple’s product page, you’ll see everything there is to know about the Polishing Cloth. We know that it’s only available in white and emblazoned with the famous Apple logo and even has a product compatibility list. Because who knows? The cloth may not be compatible with other android devices and would scratch any screen that isn’t Apple.

The only thing that the product page doesn’t tell you is its size so we can’t really tell how small or large the cloth is.

If you want to know more about this latest Apple product, click here. /rcg

