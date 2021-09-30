Ellen Adarna son, Elias, looks adorable in an underwater shoot
CEBU, Philippines — Cebuana actress and mom Ellen Adarna shares adorable photos of her son, Elias, in an underwater shoot.
In the series of photos, Elias took a pose while swimming, which appears to be recreating the iconic Nirvana’s Nevermind cover album.
“My Bubba has reached the state of nirvana,” Adarna wrote as the caption.
The photo was captured by Pernilla Sjöö.
Netizens gushed over Elias’s cuteness as he showed off his swimming skills.
“Maayoha naman molangoy baby uy. Kat-on gyod ug sawm baby kay daghan ra ba nindot dagat sa Cebu,”a netizen wrote in a comment section.
“Oo nga parang sa Nirvana Nevermind album na cover,” another one said.
Elias Modesto Cruz is Adarna’s son with former boyfriend, John Lloyd Cruz. /rcg
