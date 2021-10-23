Omega fighters sweep Kumbati 11 bouts

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Omega Boxing Gym warriors scored a clean sweep of the four bouts being featured in the “Kumbati 11” fight card held Friday evening, October 22, 2021, at the IPI compound in Mandaue City, Cebu.

Leading Omega’s emphatic triumph was world-rated Christian “The Bomb” Araneta who scored a first-round knockout of Arnold Garde.

The 26-year old Araneta, the pride of Borbon town, northern Cebu only needed two minutes and 25 seconds to log his 21st victory and 17th knockout. He has two defeats.

Garde’s end came when Araneta connected a solid left straight to the head that sent Garde to the canvas groggy. Garde didn’t bother to stand back to beat the referee’s count.

The loss was Garde’s 11th. He also has 10 wins, three draws, and four knockouts.

It was Araneta’s second straight victory following his first-round knockout of Richard Claveras in July in Talisay City, Cebu.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Tomjune “War Dog” Mangubat’s relentless body shots proved too much for Allan Villanueva who was knocked out in the seventh round of their 10-rounder duel.

From the opening bell, Mangubat trained his attack on Villanueva’s abdomen which mostly found their mark.

Villanueva also had his moments when he unleashed impressive combinations.

Mangubat’s focus on his opponent’s body resulted in a shot that went too low hence he was deducted points in the fifth round.

However, in the seventh round, Mangubat baited Villanueva with a vicious uppercut that prompted the latter to raise his guard, leaving his body open to Mangubat’s attack.

Mangubat then unleashed jarring hooks to Villanueva’s body which knocked the latter out at the 2:49 mark of the seventh round.

The 24-year old Mangubat of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon improved to 15 wins with 12 knockouts along with two defeats and a draw.

Villanueva of the Big Yellow Boxing Gym suffered just his second defeat. He has 11 wins and eight knockouts.

On the other hand, Franco Serafica and Benny Cañete completed the Omega Boxing Gym’s dominance of Kumbati 11 by winning their respective bouts.

Serafica earned his seventh victory with four knockouts and one defeat after his opponent, John Kenan Villaflor suffered a deep cut on his left eyebrow in the seventh round.

Ring physician Rene Bonsubre stopped the bout due to the excessive bleeding on Villaflor’s (8-7-4, 2KOs) cut handing Serafica a technical knockout victory.

In the curtain-raiser, Benny Cañete scored a first-round knockout against Mark Jequinto. Cañete (4-0, 3KOs) hit Jequinto (4-8-1) with a left hook to the body that sent the latter down to the canvas grimacing in pain at the 2:54 mark of the first. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Villanueva vows to beat favored Mangubat in Kumbati 11

Tepora believes Villanueva has got what it takes to beat Mangubat in Kumbati 11

Mangubat to fight Villanueva in Kumbati 11

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy