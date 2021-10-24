Kylie Padilla receives warmest hug from son Alas: ‘Meditate tayo mama’

CEBU, Philippines — Kylie Padilla shares a touching moment with her son, Alas Joaquin.

On Instagram, Padilla said that she was meditating by the fire when Alas came to sit beside her.

He then asked his mom what she was doing, Padilla answered “Meditate lang si mama anak.”

To her surprise, Alas cupped his hands and said, “Meditate tayo mama.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kylie 🔮 (@kylienicolepadilla)

“My heart was touched. I think my meditation worked as soon as he sat beside me. I’m so happy he is picking up the habit ❤️ My heart is full,” Padilla wrote on Instagram.

Alas is Padilla’s firstborn with estranged husband Aljur Abrenica. Axl Romeo is their second child.

Padilla and Abrenica’s separation has become a hot topic following Abrenica’s now-deleted statement against Padilla, addressed to her to tell the public “the truth” about their separation.

RELATED STORIES

Kylie Padilla amid split controversy: ‘I’m really ok’

Aj Raval apologizes to Kylie Padilla, goes on ‘social media detox’

Aljur Abrenica to ex-wife Kylie Padilla: ‘Tell them who cheated first’

Robin kinumpirmang hiwalay na sina Kylie at Aljur: Sabi ko lang, tumigil kayo sa social media, nakakahiya!

AJ Raval strikes back at bashers; denies third party allegation

/dbs