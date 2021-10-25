DILG, DENR need to regulate visitors of dolomite beach — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) must regulate visitors of the so-called dolomite beach in Manila Bay, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday, October 25, 2021.

People have flocked the controversial artificial beach since it was opened to the public when Metro Manila downgraded to Alert Level 3 on October 16.

“Dito po sa pagpapatupad nila these past days nga, napapansin natin na ang daming tao. This is really the mandate of the Department of Interior and Local Government and of course, DENR,” Vergeire said on Teleradyo.

(In the implementation these past days, we see that there is an influx of people.)

“Kailangan po nilang ma-regulate ito pong mga taong nagpupunta kasi kahit po binuksan na natin ang ating mga areas for this kind of activities kasi outdoor naman, pero ang mass gathering po hindi pa rin po ‘yan pinapayagan dapat,” she added.

(They need to regulate the people visiting because despite opening these areas for this kind of activity since it is outdoors, mass gatherings are still prohibited.)

Vergeire also said that the Department of Health discussed the matter with the DILG to address the situation and prevent COVID-19 transmission.

“So, kailangan po ma-regulate. Kahapon po ay nakipag-ugnayan tayo sa DILG para po matugunan ang nakikita nating ganitong issues ngayon sa pagpunta diyan sa dolomite beach po,” she said.

(So, it needs to be regulated. Yesterday, the Department of Health coordinated with the DILG to discuss these issues on the dolomite beach.)

Vergeire, meanwhile, advised the public to continue complying with minimum public health standards to avoid infection.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy