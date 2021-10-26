CIDG-7 nabs alleged hitman linked to slain Cebu drug lords, appeals to public to help them catch more criminals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) has turned to the public for help and appealed to them to report any person, who were engaging in illegal activities.

This after the CIDG-7 arrested last October 19 a suspected hitman, who had been linked with several slain drug lords and groups.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogodog, CIDG-7 chief, made the appeal after they arrested Emelio Boro, 32, of Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City during an October 19 buy-bust operation in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Dalogdog said that they arrested Boro, who was caught with 8.1 grams of suspected shabu and a .38 caliber revolver.

Dalogdog described Boro as allegedly suspected drug pusher in the barangay and allegedly a former drug errand boy and hitman of his alleged drug partner Aljun Padilla, who was killed in a police operation in 2018.

Dalogdog also linked Boro to two big-time drug personalities namely Franz Zabalones, and Jaguar Diaz, who were both killed in separate police operations. Zabalones was killed in 2017 while Diaz in 2018.

The CIDG chief also claimed that Boro after Padilla’s death joined another drug group in Cebu City and southern Cebu.

He, however, did not elaborate on this.

Aside from that, Dalogdog also claimed that they also found out that Boro was facing two murder cases and that they were trying to find out if he had pending warrants of arrest.

Dalogdog also said that Boro was a suspected notorious robber who allegedly would lie low and hide in a southern town after he would allegedly rob a person.

With this, Dalogdog again made his appeal to those, who have knowledge about persons, who were into illegal activities, to report this to them so that they could take action on it.

Dalogdog also said that aside from Boro, they were also monitoring several individuals, whom they suspected to be members of drug syndicates in the region.

The CIDG-7 chief said they had been monitoring these people especially with the 2022 election drawing near and some aspiring candidates might take advantage of these members of private armed groups to ensure of getting a position in the government.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has previously released a stern warning to those who aspire to be elected that the CIDG members will be monitoring them.

And that Dalogdog encourages the public to report to them if they know any candidates running for an elective post engaging in those kind of criminal activities.

