CIDG-7 ranks first in July’s nationwide SACLEO

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) ranked first in the whole country in terms of their monthly Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) for the month of July.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of CIDG-7, commended his personnel, describing them as ‘hardworking’ in their jobs as law enforcers.

“I would like to congratulate and commend the personnel, the men and women of CIDG-7,for a job well done,and rest assured that we will continue our jobs despite of the COVID pandemic that we are facing now,” Dalogdog said.

The basis covered for this award was their operations from July 25 to 31, 2021.

For July alone, the CIDG-7 conducted a total of 136 police operations. These operations resulted into the arrest of 130 individuals, 82 were arrested via warrant of arrest.

Three arrests were of Most wanted Person in the Regional level and Provincial level, respectively, while five were arrested for Most wanted in city and municipal level. Others arrested were wanted persons.

Dalogdog added that most of their apprehensions were those involved in heinous crimes such as rape and murder.

Meanwhile, the CIDG-7 chief reported that there were also 41 arrested who were reportedly members of criminal gangs.

“Magkaiba-iba sila, although may mga identified tayo na mga leaders or mga members ng criminal gangs, usually yung mga nahuhuli namin ay mga members,” he said.

(They are from different groups, although we have identified leaders or members of the criminal gangs, we usually apprehend members.)

The SACLEO operations also led to the confiscation of 31 firearms with a total of 139 ammunition.

Hoping to get a good start for this month, CIDG-7, during their operations from August 1 to 15, was able to arrest eight Most Wanted Persons.

Dalogdog said that one of the highlights of their operations in the past 15 days was the arrest of a man accused of four counts of statutory rape, last August 3.

Dalogdog said the man, listed second in the Most Wanted Person in Regional level of Central Visayas, is accused of raping his own daughter.

Dalogdog said that the accused has been hiding in Barangay Guadalupe for more than three years.

