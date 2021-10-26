Ace still hoping for Sara to run for president

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Aspiring Cebu governor Joseph Felix Mari “Ace” Durano is still keen on supporting Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio should she decide to run for president in the 2022 polls.

Durano made this announcement after Duterte-Carpio and presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. gave their support to his opponent in next year’s gubernatorial race, incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

In a text message sent to reporters, Durano said that should Duterte-Carpio proceed in seeking the country’s most powerful position, he is prepared to support her bid.

Durano also hoped that Garcia’s One Cebu party would also do the same for the Davao City Mayor.

“Kami ni Gwen ka-Atbang (pero) kauban as far as Mayor Inday’s possible presidential candidacy,” said Durano.

(Gwen and I may be political opponents but we are on the same side when it comes of Mayor Inday’s possible presidential candidacy.)

“I hope nga kung mo dayun si Mayor Inday ila sad supportahan. Nakahibaw na siguro si Mayor Inday sa among support sa PPP ug BAKUD kung mo dayun siya so dili na kinahanglan isaka akong kamot,” he added.

(I hope that they would also support Mayor Inday is she decides to run [for president.] Mayor Inday already knows that she has the support of PPP and Bakud should she decide to seek the presidency and there is more need for her to also be raising my hands.)

In the meantime, Durano, who is also the regional president of the Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago (PPP), said they will wait for November 15, which is the last day of substitution for next year’s elections, before making further announcements and decisions.

PPP has nominated Duterte-Carpio as its presidential bet for next year’s national elections.

Last weekend, the presidential daaughter was in Cebu to attend twin events in Liloan – the inauguration of the town’s port, Pier 88, and the 9th General Assembly of the League of the Municipalities of the Philippines – Cebu Chapter (LMP-Cebu).

She also met with Marcos and Garcia. Photos of their meeting went viral online and sparked a new wave of suspicions that she would be gunning for a national position in next year’s polls.

While Duterte-Carpio reiterated that she will again be running as mayor of Davao City in the elections, she confirmed that she and Bongbong will be supporting Garcia’s gubernatorial bid.

She added that there were no talks of a possible Bongbong-Sara tandem, and discussions only revolved on how her local alliance Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) could help Marcos’ presidency.

Cebu 3rd District Rep. Pablo John Garcia, secretary-general of the Garcia-led One Cebu part, also clarified that their group has not endorsed any national bets, including a President.

/ dcb

