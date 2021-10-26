EOC on cemetery visits: Vax card requirement applies on Nov 1 and 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is reminding the management of the different cemeteries in the city to continue to allow unvaccinated individuals to visit the graves of their loved ones until October 31.

On November 1 and 2 only vaccinated individuals will be allowed entry in cemeteries.

READ: Only fully vaxed people allowed in Cebu City cemeteries for Nov. 1 and 2

Councilor Joel Garganera, the EOC’s deputy chief implementer, issued his reminder following reports received by his office and the police that the management of a private cemetery that is located on the city’s north district has refused entry for unvaccinated individuals.

This was in violation of the directive of acting Mayor Michael Rama to open cemeteries even to unvaccinated individuals until October 31.

A ban is also imposed minors below 15-years-old and seniors who are over 65-years-old and who remain unvaccinated to date.

“Ang nakabutang ra gyod sa directive November 1 and 2, pwede pa sila mosulod as of now,” said the Garganera.

(The directive mentioned that they [unvaccinated individuals] are prohibited from entering cemeteries on November 1 and 2, but they can do it as of now.)

Officials of the Cebu City Police Office has already promised to look into this concern after the “No Vax, No Entry” policy that was adopted by the cemetery’s management was said to have come from their office.

Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO’s deputy director for administration, said this was unlikely because policemen who were deployed to secure cemeteries in the city were briefed of Mayor Rama’s directive.

Garganera said the city government has decided to relax its regulations on cemetery visits for now to encourage more residents to visit the graves of their loved ones ahead of the Kalag-Kalag celebration. This is one way of decongesting cemeteries during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day celebrations.

He is also reminding Cebunaos that bringing of foods and drinks remain prohibited and that they will only be allowed to stay in cemeteries for one hour.

