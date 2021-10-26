Magramo wins OPBF flyweight title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Giemel Magramo wrested the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) flyweight title by defeating Jay-R Raquinel via unanimous decision in Johnny Elorde’s ‘Boksing Kontra sa Droga’ fight card at the Elorde Sports Center in Paranaque City, Metro Manila last Saturday, October 23, 2021.

The 27-year-old Magramo got the nod of all three judges with scores of 118-110, 115-113, and 119-109.

It was a fitting victory for Magramo, who lost to Japanese Junto Nakatani for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) world flyweight title last November 6, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

He now improved his record to 25 wins with two defeats along with 20 knockouts while Raquinel suffered his second defeat with 12 wins, one draw and nine knockouts.

Magramo’s younger brother, Arvin, meanwhile, also won the WBO Oriental light flyweight champion after scoring a second round knockout versus Jerry Francisco.

The 24-year old Arvin Magramo logged his 13th victory with nine knockouts, one defeat and one draw. Francisco absorbed his second loss with nine wins and two knockouts.

The younger Magramo extended his winning streak to five since 2018. Four of that five bouts impressive finished via a knockout or a technical knockout.

In another bout, former world title challenger Juan Miguel Elorde beat Aroel Romasasa via unanimous decision to improve his record to 29-2 (win-loss) with 15 knockouts. Romasasa suffered his 10th defeat with 11 victories.

It was the 35-year old Elorde’s first victory following his TKO loss to the reigning WBO world super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete last 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

