Cebu City cemetery vendors get aid 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Vendors affected by the closure of cemeteries here during the ‘Kalag-Kalag’ season are getting food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

The DSWS began the distribution of food packs to 298 vendors on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the DSWS center in Barangay Labangon.

According to DSWS assistant head Erwin Perdillo, the city is providing a sack of rice per vendor along with canned goods and other aid.

“Mao gyod atong tumong nga matabangan ang mga vendors nga wala naapektuhan gyod sa pagsira sa sam-ang,” said Perdillo.

The vendors who have been masterlisted through the Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (PROBE) team can get their aid at the DSWS office.

The aid will be available for the rest of the weekend as the office is open for 24 hours 7 days a week.

A vendor of Calamba Cemetery said that the food aid would help them survive another year of closure.

She said that the Kalag-kalag season is only their redeeming season in a year that they make a profit.

Another year of closure would mean hunger for their family.

“Lisod gyod kaayo ang kinabuhi pero wala mi’y mabuhat,” she said.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama already instructed the DSWS to ensure that all affected vendors would receive aid as they may not be able to trade until November 2, 2021.

