Internet cafe owners told: Follow maximum capacity

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen will be regularly checking internet cafes in Cebu City to ensure that they follow the mandated maximum capacity.

Minors who sneak into internet cafes located in the interior portions of the city’s barangay were one of the major concerns of Cebu City authorities for the past months when COVID-19 cases were alarmingly high.

Now that minors aged 17 years old and below are already allowed to go outdoors, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that he has already instructed his men to check the internet cafes if they are following the maximum capacity policy.

“As long as mufollow sila sa percentage capacity. There are percentage capacity nga gipatuman, 50% indoor, 70% outdoor. Natural ng internet cafe indoor man gyud na so naay 50% maximum capacity. Atoa na nga ipang check,” Ligan said.

(As long as they follow the percentage capacity of 50% indoor, 70% outdoor. Internet cafes are indoor so they must follow the 50% maximum capacity. We will check them.)

Since Cebu City is starting to ease its quarantine restrictions, police are anticipating the influx of people in establishments. They, however, expressed readiness for this.

Ligan has also appealed to parents and guardians to monitor their children and ensure that they observe minimum health protocols. /rcg

