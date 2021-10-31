Pilar mayor changes stand: Cemeteries will remain closed on Nov. 1 and 2

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cemeteries in the municipality in Pilar town will be closed on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 respectively.

This developed after Mayor Manuel Santiago of Pilar retracted his earlier executive order to open public cemeteries on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

Mayor Santiago issued a new order E.O. No. 31-A on October 28, 2021 to amend his previous order, and aligns the new one with Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Advisory, dated October 25, 2021, which orders the closure of cemeteries from October 29 to November 2, 2021.

This is done to avoid mass gatherings in cemeteries during the observance of Kalag-Kalag, and prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Earlier, Santiago issued an executive order which allows the opening of cemeteries in the town during November 1 and 2, 2021, with strict compliance with the health and safety protocols to visitors.

“The cemeteries located in the following barangay in pilar, Cebu, are open all year round, provided the provisions of paragraph three of the DILG Advisory dated 25 October 2021, shall be strictly complied, Except, consonant to the provision of paragraph two of the same Advisory, from 29 October to 2 November 2021, when access to the above-mentioned cemeteries is restricted,” the E.O. stated.

Pilar has five cemeteries located at barangay Villahermosa, Dapdap, Biasong, Lanao, Montserrat, and Moabog.

The E.O. also ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP)-Pilar, in coordination with barangay officials and their tanods to enforce and implement the order.

